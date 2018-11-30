Nucor Co. (NUE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,679 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 120.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.42.

NYSE:NUE opened at $59.98 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $55.55 and a 52 week high of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Nucor had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

