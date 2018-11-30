NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires Shares of 23,522 Intel Co. (INTC)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 32.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 111,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intel by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 169,887 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Intel by 9.4% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,494,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $123,982,000 after buying an additional 213,973 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 24.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 158,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,875,000 after buying an additional 31,456 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Intel by 55.4% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 236,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 84,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,758.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Shares of INTC opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

