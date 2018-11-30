NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,585,292 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 18,079,711 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,362 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $861.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.00. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 88.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55.

Get NY MTG TR INC/SH alerts:

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 25.07%. Research analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,441,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 305,262 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 575,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 356,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 51,294 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NYMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/ny-mtg-tr-inc-sh-nymt-sees-large-decrease-in-short-interest.html.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.