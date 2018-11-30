Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) Director Ronald C. Martin Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Ronald C. Martin sold 1,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $18,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,839.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OVLY traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. 11,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,326. The company has a market capitalization of $156.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.09. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $25.65.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Oak Valley Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

