Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Shares Sold by BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,859 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 70,496 shares during the quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Oasis Petroleum worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $3,279,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,968 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 27,393 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 333,642 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,810,000.

In related news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 375.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.65 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

