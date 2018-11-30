Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.01

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 7605726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OAS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 7th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $18.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 357.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

