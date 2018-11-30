OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post $72.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.10 million and the highest is $74.40 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $49.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $278.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $275.50 million to $286.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $307.06 million, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $312.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $69.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 19.35%.

OCFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $30.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 51.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 28.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 90,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

