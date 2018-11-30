Ocwen Financial (OCN) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

NYSE:OCN opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. Ocwen Financial has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.15). Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 39,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 389,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

