Oddo Bhf Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for Corestate Capital (CCAP)

Oddo Bhf set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCAP has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.50 ($78.49).

Corestate Capital stock opened at €37.50 ($43.60) on Tuesday.

Corestate Capital Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

