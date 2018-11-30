Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Old Line Bancshares is the parent company of Old Line Bank, a Maryland chartered commercial bank headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland. Old Line Bank’s primary market area is the suburban Maryland (Washington, D.C. suburbs) counties of Prince George’s, Charles and northern St. Mary’s. It also targets customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OLBK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Stephens set a $35.00 target price on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

NASDAQ OLBK opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $526.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.40. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 20.78%. Equities analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $247,743.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,987 shares of company stock worth $1,759,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLBK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 72.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the third quarter valued at $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the second quarter valued at $202,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 73.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the third quarter valued at $287,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

