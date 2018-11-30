Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Holdings Cut by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 14.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 577,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 72,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,341,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Old Republic International by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,078,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,647,000 after purchasing an additional 397,397 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 16.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Old Republic International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,365,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,698,000 after purchasing an additional 694,148 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

