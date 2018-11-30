Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will announce sales of $214.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.03 million and the highest is $215.15 million. Omnicell posted sales of $197.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year sales of $790.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $789.58 million to $790.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $878.10 million, with estimates ranging from $866.79 million to $884.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $204.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.48 million.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. MED raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

Shares of OMCL stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $77.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,402. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 429.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $396,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,666.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $172,646.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,357.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,616. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter worth $102,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter worth $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter worth $204,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors bought a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter worth $216,000.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

