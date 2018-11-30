On The Beach Group (OTB) Issues Earnings Results

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 20.80 ($0.27) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON OTB traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 418 ($5.46). 494,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,885. On The Beach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 600 ($7.84).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from On The Beach Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 0.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTB. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target (down previously from GBX 650 ($8.49)) on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 663 ($8.66) price target on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on On The Beach Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

On The Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of package holidays to short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom. It also provides its services through eBeach.se Website in Sweden, as well as through eBeach.no Website in Norway.

