Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 78.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,907 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,565,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,888,000 after acquiring an additional 140,227 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. TRB Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $1,672,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,423,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,412,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,127,000 after acquiring an additional 40,743 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO stock opened at $156.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.11 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 412.48% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total value of $819,858.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

