Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 27,014 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,014 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $817,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $148,000. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $1,701,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $60.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.12.

CHD opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $965,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,811.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 300,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $19,929,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,760,940.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,780 shares of company stock worth $22,971,597. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

