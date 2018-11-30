Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $1.17 Million Position in Simmons First National Co. (SFNC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,590 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFNC. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,339,000 after acquiring an additional 311,384 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens set a $32.00 price target on Simmons First National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Burrow purchased 1,500 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,475.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,071.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

SFNC opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.03. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

