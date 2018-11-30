Opescoin Market Cap Tops $0.00 (OPES)

Opescoin (CURRENCY:OPES) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Opescoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Opescoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Opescoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Opescoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.49 or 0.02819437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.04288362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00793222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.01421571 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00117931 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.02023475 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00442838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Opescoin Profile

Opescoin (CRYPTO:OPES) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2015. Opescoin’s official Twitter account is @Opescoindev.

Buying and Selling Opescoin

Opescoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opescoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opescoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opescoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

