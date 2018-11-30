Ophthotech (OPHT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.76

Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ:OPHT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 1600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OPHT shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ophthotech in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Ophthotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ophthotech in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 million, a PE ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ophthotech Corp will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPHT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ophthotech by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,802,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 83,837 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ophthotech by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 412,764 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ophthotech by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ophthotech by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 881,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ophthotech by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 91,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Ophthotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPHT)

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for dry and wet forms of age-related macular degeneration, a disorder of the central portion of the retina known as the macula.

