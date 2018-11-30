Oppenheimer Analysts Give Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) a $12.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Corporacion America Airports from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporacion America Airports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CAAP opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.23. Corporacion America Airports has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 1.2% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,908,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,915,000 after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 218.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 42,580 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Corporacion America Airports by 17.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 849,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 128,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,680,000. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

