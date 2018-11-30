Oppenheimer Analysts Give Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) a $200.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $200.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $179.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $136.50 and a 1-year high of $194.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 22.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $377,900.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Graney sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.24, for a total transaction of $207,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,537 shares of company stock worth $5,114,059. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

