Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Lendingtree Inc (TREE)

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Lendingtree in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.26. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lendingtree’s FY2020 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TREE. Northland Securities downgraded Lendingtree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Lendingtree from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.13.

Shares of Lendingtree stock opened at $254.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.10. Lendingtree has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $404.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.28 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Lendingtree by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lendingtree by 5.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lendingtree by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 35.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.83, for a total value of $241,634.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,063.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It provides mortgage loans, home equity, reverse mortgage, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans, and small business loans. The company was founded Douglas Lebda in April 2008 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

