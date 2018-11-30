Oppenheimer Cuts Ellie Mae (ELLI) Price Target to $80.00

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ELLI. TheStreet downgraded Ellie Mae from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ellie Mae to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upgraded Ellie Mae from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ellie Mae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.20.

Get Ellie Mae alerts:

NYSE ELLI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $66.47. 108,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,373. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.29. Ellie Mae has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $116.90.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $122.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.22 million. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 7.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellie Mae will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Popi Heron sold 731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $47,390.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,128 shares in the company, valued at $397,278.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $49,399.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,572 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,803.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,241 shares of company stock worth $189,768 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELLI. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Ellie Mae in the second quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 45.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellie Mae in the second quarter valued at about $286,000.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ellie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.