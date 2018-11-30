Oppenheimer Downgrades Ferroglobe (GSM) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ferroglobe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferroglobe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ferroglobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.20.

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth $118,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $114,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth $161,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 44.6% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

