Oracle Co. (ORCL) Stake Lifted by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,272 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.1% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $31,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,926 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 193,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $185,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,227.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,257,365. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MED reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

ORCL stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $196.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Oracle Co. (ORCL) Stake Lifted by Boston Private Wealth LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/oracle-co-orcl-stake-lifted-by-boston-private-wealth-llc.html.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.