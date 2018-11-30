Orange (ORAN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Separately, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Orange from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Orange presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.47. Orange has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $18.57.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.3399 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.29. Orange’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter worth $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Orange during the second quarter valued at $133,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Orange during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Orange during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Orange during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

