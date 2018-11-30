Orchids Paper Products (TIS) Short Interest Down 6.7% in November

Orchids Paper Products (NYSEAMERICAN:TIS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,547,050 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 1,658,585 shares. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 212,591 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:TIS opened at $1.81 on Friday. Orchids Paper Products has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orchids Paper Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Orchids Paper Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchids Paper Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000.

About Orchids Paper Products

Orchids Paper Products Company manufactures and sells tissue products for at-home and away from home markets in the United States. Its products include paper towels, bathroom tissues, and paper napkins. The company offers its products under the Orchids Supreme, Clean Scents, Tackle, Colortex, My Size, Velvet, and Big Mopper brands; and licensed brands, such as Virtue, Truly Green, Golden Gate Paper, and Big Quality.

