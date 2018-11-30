OShares FTSE Russell International Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:ONTL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from OShares FTSE Russell International Quality Dividend ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of OShares FTSE Russell International Quality Dividend ETF stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. OShares FTSE Russell International Quality Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $29.06.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “OShares FTSE Russell International Quality Dividend ETF (ONTL) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/oshares-ftse-russell-international-quality-dividend-etf-ontl-raises-dividend-to-0-09-per-share.html.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for OShares FTSE Russell International Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OShares FTSE Russell International Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.