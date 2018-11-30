OShares FTSE Russell International Quality Dividend ETF (ONTL) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

OShares FTSE Russell International Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:ONTL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from OShares FTSE Russell International Quality Dividend ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Shares of OShares FTSE Russell International Quality Dividend ETF stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. OShares FTSE Russell International Quality Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $29.06.
