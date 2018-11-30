Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Position Trimmed by Axa

Axa reduced its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,270 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.12% of Oshkosh worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,239,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 32.6% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 173,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 42,592 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.71.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.35. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tina R. Schoner bought 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.78 per share, for a total transaction of $42,071.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,071.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on OSK shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

