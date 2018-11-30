Oshkosh Corp (OSK) SVP Tina R. Schoner Buys 370 Shares of Stock

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) SVP Tina R. Schoner purchased 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $24,901.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.33. The company had a trading volume of 60,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,292. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.35. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank set a $77.00 price target on Oshkosh and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Oshkosh to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,414,000 after acquiring an additional 670,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,083,000 after acquiring an additional 652,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 931.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,671,000 after acquiring an additional 274,700 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,167,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,378,000 after acquiring an additional 195,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

