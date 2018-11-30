PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Trading Down 8.5%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)’s share price was down 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 16,719,725 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 423% from the average daily volume of 3,197,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 42.11.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 11,977.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,361,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,376,000 after buying an additional 14,242,353 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2,586.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,259,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951,637 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $195,864,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $97,334,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 264.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,647,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,784 shares during the period.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

