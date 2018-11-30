Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Lifted to Strong-Buy at First Analysis

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was upgraded by analysts at First Analysis from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $237.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.30.

PANW opened at $176.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -320.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.22. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $140.12 and a 52-week high of $239.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.16 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Mark Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $6,957,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 140,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,663,844.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.22, for a total value of $463,521.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,711 shares of company stock valued at $62,090,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $120,897,000 after buying an additional 37,183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,921 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 12,903 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

