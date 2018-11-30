Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Rating Reiterated by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a $235.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $265.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Summit Insights cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.52.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $176.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.22. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $140.12 and a 52 week high of $239.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.16 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.24, for a total transaction of $9,409,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $6,957,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 140,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,663,844.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,711 shares of company stock worth $62,090,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $103,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,475.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

