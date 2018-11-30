Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Upgraded at Gabelli

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was upgraded by research analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $207.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Gabelli’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $237.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.26.

PANW traded up $4.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.08. 1,351,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,272. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.41, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.22. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $140.12 and a twelve month high of $239.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.16 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Mark Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $6,957,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 140,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,663,844.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.22, for a total transaction of $463,521.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 284,711 shares of company stock valued at $62,090,136. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 28.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,839 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 6,021 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 87.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 151,880 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 70,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 36.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 12,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

