Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2,171.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,763 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $24,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $45.67 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.10.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $434.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLIR shares. ValuEngine cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on FLIR Systems from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

In other FLIR Systems news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 42,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $2,668,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,277 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

