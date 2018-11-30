Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.99.

In related news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.76, for a total transaction of $366,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $366,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kelly Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,150 shares of company stock valued at $108,858,971 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $288.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a PE ratio of 231.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.18. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.38 and a 12-month high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

