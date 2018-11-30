ParallelCoin (DUO) Tops One Day Volume of $1.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 40.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 30th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00002327 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $29,553.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00803565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00001576 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011385 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.