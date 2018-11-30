PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PARINGA RESOURC/S (PNRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.73” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/paringa-resourc-s-pnrl-hits-new-1-year-low-at-6-73.html.

About PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL)

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States.

