Parkit Enterprise (PKT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.26

Parkit Enterprise Inc (CVE:PKT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 16500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile (CVE:PKT)

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

