Parkwood LLC Has $16.91 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Parkwood LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.7% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,740,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $671,777.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.85, for a total transaction of $126,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,360,551.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,153 shares of company stock worth $80,193,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $138.68 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.85 and a twelve month high of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $397.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

