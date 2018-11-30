Patrick M. Delong Buys 1,250 Shares of Crimson Wine Group Ltd (CWGL) Stock

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) CEO Patrick M. Delong purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CWGL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. 3,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,380. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $189.76 million, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Crimson Wine Group
Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.
