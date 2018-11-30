Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $799.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report $799.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $791.62 million and the highest is $812.57 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $787.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $867.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.65 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 2.27%.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. 6,250,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,678. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,141,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,511,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,123,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,218,000 after buying an additional 465,369 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,519,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,352,000 after buying an additional 56,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,392,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,603,000 after buying an additional 727,006 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,002,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,807,000 after buying an additional 1,969,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

