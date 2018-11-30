Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on December 20th

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th.

Patterson-UTI Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.5% per year over the last three years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -39.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn ($0.13) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -123.1%.

Shares of PTEN opened at $14.74 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $867.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.65 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

