PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDCE. TD Securities set a $79.00 price objective on PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Williams Capital set a $82.00 price objective on PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $73,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Parke sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $28,049.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $506,524.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,041 shares of company stock worth $391,216. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,551 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $321,744,000 after purchasing an additional 137,366 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 113,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,954 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 17,162 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.97. 19,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,560. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.