Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEB. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 278.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $222,000.

NYSE PEB opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.14%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,973 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

