Peel Hunt Lowers Telford Homes (TEF) Price Target to GBX 430

Telford Homes (LON:TEF) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.07% from the stock’s current price.

TEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Telford Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Telford Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Telford Homes from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 469 ($6.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of LON TEF opened at GBX 307 ($4.01) on Wednesday. Telford Homes has a 1 year low of GBX 340.75 ($4.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 448.23 ($5.86).

Telford Homes (LON:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 11 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Telford Homes Plc engages in the housebuilding and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham Cross, the United Kingdom.

