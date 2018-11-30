Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PFLT. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $500.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.52. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $14.13.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Research analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,043,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,722,000 after buying an additional 117,138 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 770,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 42,346 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 291,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

