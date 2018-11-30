Pennon Group (PNN) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, www.digitallook.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PNN. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pennon Group to a sector performer rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note on Monday. HSBC reduced their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 758 ($9.90) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pennon Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 790.63 ($10.33).

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 726.80 ($9.50) on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 600.23 ($7.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 947.23 ($12.38).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 24th will be paid a GBX 12.84 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Waste Management segments. The Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset serving 1.7 million customers; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire serving approximately 0.5 million customers.

