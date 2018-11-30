PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Holdings Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 117,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $661,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 36.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/pennymac-mortgage-investment-trust-pmt-holdings-increased-by-crossmark-global-holdings-inc.html.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.