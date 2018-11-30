Pension Partners LLC Invests $33.26 Million in iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV)

Pension Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 113,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,264,000. iShares S&P 500 Index comprises approximately 26.9% of Pension Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,236,891,000 after acquiring an additional 119,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,725,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,367,000 after buying an additional 12,869,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,541,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,717,000 after buying an additional 1,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,954,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,811,000 after buying an additional 1,175,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,845,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,213,000 after buying an additional 1,453,780 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Index stock opened at $276.07 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Index has a twelve month low of $254.77 and a twelve month high of $296.69.

About iShares S&P 500 Index

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

