Pensionfund Sabic Reduces Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 203.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.6% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $177.48 per share, with a total value of $354,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $21,168,137.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,805,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $175.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

